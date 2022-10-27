Apple releases first iOS 16.2 public beta with Freeform, Home app improvements, more

Following the release to developers earlier this week, Apple has now released the first public beta of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 to testers. The company is also rolling out the first public betas of watchOS 9.2, macOS 13.1, and tvOS 16.2 as well. Here’s what’s new…

Apple will release these software updates to everyone sometime in the next several months. In the meantime, anyone can try them out by joining Apple’s public beta software program. Keep in mind that these updates are still in early beta and could have bugs and performance issues until they are finalized.

Apple warns about running the iOS 16 public betas:

The Apple Beta Software Program lets users try out pre-release software. The feedback you provide on quality and usability helps us identify issues, fix them, and make Apple software even better. Please note that since the public beta software has not yet been commercially released by Apple, it may contain errors or inaccuracies and may not function as well as commercially released software. Be sure to back up your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch and your Mac using Time Machine before installing beta software.

iOS 16.2 includes a handful of changes, including the new Freeform collaboration app that Apple first showed off at WWDC. Here’s a rundown of what’s new:

Members of the public beta program can install iOS 16.2 by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. You can learn how to join the program right here on Apple’s website.

