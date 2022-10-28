9to5Mac Happy Hour 405: App Store ads, Apple Music and TV+ price hike, first iOS 16.2 beta

The App Store ads expansion faces backlash, but it’s unclear whether Apple cares. iOS 16.2 beta gives us our first look at Freeform app. Moreover, macOS Ventura is released to the public — Zac and Benjamin share their hands-on with Stage Manager. And, we also discuss the surprise price hikes to Apple Music and Apple TV+.

Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR.

Sponsored by Jamf: Get complete management and security solutions for your organization that are enterprise secure, consumer simple, and protect personal privacy with Jamf. Learn more at jamf.com/9to5mac.

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep-tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

