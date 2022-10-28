9to5Mac Happy Hour 405: App Store ads, Apple Music and TV+ price hike, first iOS 16.2 beta

The App Store ads expansion faces backlash, but it’s unclear whether Apple cares. iOS 16.2 beta gives us our first look at Freeform app. Moreover, macOS Ventura is released to the public — Zac and Benjamin share their hands-on with Stage Manager. And, we also discuss the surprise price hikes to Apple Music and Apple TV+.
- Apple surpasses 900 million paid subscribers as Services revenue increases 5% YoY
- Apple temporarily halts showing ads for gambling apps on App Store product pages following developer complaints
- Apollo for Reddit now lets users follow thread comments with Live Activities
- iOS 16.2 beta introduces new architecture to the Home app for a more reliable experience
- Stage Manager on Mac: Hands-on with the new multitasking UI in macOS Ventura [Video]
- Flighty update adds Live Activity to track your current flight status, including Dynamic Island integration on iPhone 14 Pro
- macOS Ventura now available for Mac users with Camera Continuity and Stage Manager
- iPadOS 16.1 now available: Stage Manager, iMessage editing, display scaling, more
- iOS 16.1 now rolling out, here are the full release notes
- Apple is raising the price of Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One from today
- M2 iPad Pro reviews: Much like the M1 model, only a handful of people need it
- 10th-gen iPad reviews: A long-awaited update, but maybe not the best buy
- Jony Ive successor Evans Hankey leaving Apple, no new design lead named yet
