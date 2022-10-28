9to5Mac Happy Hour 405: App Store ads, Apple Music and TV+ price hike, first iOS 16.2 beta

Seth Kurkowski

- Oct. 28th 2022 9:25 am PT

9to5mac happy hour
0 Comments

The App Store ads expansion faces backlash, but it’s unclear whether Apple cares. iOS 16.2 beta gives us our first look at Freeform app. Moreover, macOS Ventura is released to the public — Zac and Benjamin share their hands-on with Stage Manager. And, we also discuss the surprise price hikes to Apple Music and Apple TV+.

Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR.

Sponsored by Jamf: Get complete management and security solutions for your organization that are enterprise secure, consumer simple, and protect personal privacy with Jamf. Learn more at jamf.com/9to5mac.

Sponsored by PillowPillow is an all-in-one sleep-tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Read More

Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes

Subscribe

Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.

About the Author

Seth Kurkowski