Aqara releases information about its first Matter compatible devices and upcoming Thread enabled products

Today, Aqara, shared its plan for the Apple-backed smart home protocol, Matter. Aqara has worked with the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) and Apple, Google, and Samsung on early testing programs to ensure a smooth transition toward deploying Matter. Aqara users will first gain access to Matter in December 2022 via the Aqara Hub M2 through an over-the-air firmware update, which will allow existing Aqara Zigbee devices to become compatible with Matter.

The other Aqara hubs, including the Hub M1S/M1S Gen 2, Hub E1, Camera Hub G3, and Camera Hub G2H Pro, will also receive similar OTA updates in the coming months.

The software updates will bring Matter support to more than 40 Aqara Zigbee devices. Through the Aqara hubs, these devices will be able to support Matter and connect with other third-party Matter devices. Some of these devices are listed below:

All in all, Aqara plans to bring Matter support to over 160 devices across 10 product categories

Thread support

Aqara is also planning, a new lineup of Thread-based devices. Building upon the success of Aqara’s new door and window sensor as well as the motion sensor, the company will refresh the designs of these two devices to adopt the Thread protocol – among other enhancements – to allow for native Matter support and direct connection with Matter controller without the use of a hub. The new sensors are coming early next year.

An array of Thread-based Aqara devices is to follow, including various smart sensors, dimmer switches, smart plugs, lights, and the next-gen smart home hub with multiprotocol support. A new Aqara Hub M3 is designed to not only allow Aqara Zigbee devices to support Matter but also serve as a Thread Border Router and a Matter Controller and Commissioner, which can directly connect and manage Thread and Matter-compatible smart home devices.

Aqara, along with many other smart home vendors, is announcing Matter support today. I don’t think it’s a difference users will notice right away, but I do hope it creates a more stable and faster smart home. Aqara has made affordable smart home products for many years, and I am also excited to see the announcement about the new Thread devices.

