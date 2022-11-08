iOS 16.2 adds new Sleep widget for your Lock Screen, Medications widget [U]

November 8, 2022 Update: iOS 16.2 beta 2 is now available, and it includes the new Medications widget for the Lock Screen.

iOS 16.2 beta 1 launched yesterday to developers with a handful of new features and changes. As it turns out, the update includes a new Lock Screen widget option for Sleep data from the Health app. There’s also a new Medications widget coming soon as well.

Sleep

The new Sleep widget for the Lock Screen is included in the first beta of iOS 16.2. You can add it to your iPhone’s Lock Screen to quickly view your sleep data. There are two different options: one that shows a collection of charts for the past seven nights of sleep data and another that shows a more in-depth look at the previous night.

The new Sleep widget for the Lock Screen joins the already-existing Home Screen widget. The Home Screen version of the Sleep widget was added with the release of iOS 15 last year.

Medications

Alongside the addition of the Sleep widget for the Lock Screen, Apple is also working on a Medications widget. 9to5Mac discovered evidence of this new Medications widget of some kind in code for iOS 16.2 beta 1. As of right now, the Medications widget is not available. It’s also unclear whether it will be a Home Screen widget, a Lock Screen widget, or both.

Apple added robust support for managing your medications with iOS 16. The feature is integrated directly into the Health app. You can enter your medications, set a schedule and receive reminders, and learn about potential interactions between medications on your list. The app will also warn you about interactions between your medications and things like alcohol and marijuana.

It’s unclear when Apple will officially add this new Medications widget to iOS, but much of the code is there in iOS 16.2 beta 1. This suggests the widget will arrive sooner rather than later, perhaps with a future beta of iOS 16.2.

