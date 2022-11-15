Apple rolling out iOS 16.2 beta 3 and more to developers as launch nears

Apple is ramping up testing of its latest iOS 16.2 software release. The company has made iOS 16.2 beta 3 available to developer beta testers, alongside updates to watchOS 9.2, tvOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and more.

What’s new in iOS 16.2?

Beta users can update their iPhone and iPad to iOS 16.2 beta 3 by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software update. The build number is 20C5049e.

iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 include a few notable changes. The Freeform collaboration app is now available to iPad, iPhone, and Mac users. There are also changes to the Home app, updates to the Weather app, and more. Here’s a rundown of everything we’ve discovered so far:

In addition to iOS 16.2 beta 3, Apple has also made the following updates available to all developer beta testers:

watchOS 9.2 beta 3

tvOS 16.2 beta 3

macOS Ventura 13.1 beta 3

iPadOS 16.2 beta 3

