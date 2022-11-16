Mosyle brings Apple endpoint security to the iPhone and iPad

Mosyle is announcing its first endpoint security solution for IT admins looking for solutions for the iPhone and iPad. Mosyle Hardening & Compliance protects iOS employees, helps them comply with security protocols, regulations, and keeps their devices updated.

Over the past few years, Mosyle has extended its reach beyond Apple device management and fused innovative endpoint security solutions into our platform,” said Alcyr Araujo, founder and CEO at Mosyle. “Today is another major milestone in our security journey as we extend the same advanced protection to iPhones and iPad devices.

The new endpoint security solution comes at a time when the use of iOS and iPadOS in business is growing steadily. According to a study conducted in 2022 by Mosyle, 81% of employees use an iPhone at work and 65% utilize an iPad device for business.

The Mosyle Hardening & Compliance product provides advanced security functionality for these devices, including:

Using ready-made security controls to automate the process of configuring devices.

Every iOS and iPadOS device is monitored for compliance against all enabled security controls, and any noncompliant devices are flagged.

Streamlines and automats all the tasks needed for security audits and certifications, providing complete visibility and logs for devices and controls.

Hardening & Compliance for iOS and iPadOS is included as part of the Mosyle Fuse package designed for IT administrators who want a complete Apple management solution.

