Mosyle brings Apple endpoint security to the iPhone and iPad

Bradley Chambers

- Nov. 16th 2022 6:00 am PT

Mosyle endpoint for iPhone
0 Comments

Mosyle is announcing its first endpoint security solution for IT admins looking for solutions for the iPhone and iPad. Mosyle Hardening & Compliance protects iOS employees, helps them comply with security protocols, regulations, and keeps their devices updated.

Over the past few years, Mosyle has extended its reach beyond Apple device management and fused innovative endpoint security solutions into our platform,” said Alcyr Araujo, founder and CEO at Mosyle. “Today is another major milestone in our security journey as we extend the same advanced protection to iPhones and iPad devices.

The new endpoint security solution comes at a time when the use of iOS and iPadOS in business is growing steadily. According to a study conducted in 2022 by Mosyle, 81% of employees use an iPhone at work and 65% utilize an iPad device for business.

The Mosyle Hardening & Compliance product provides advanced security functionality for these devices, including:

  • Using ready-made security controls to automate the process of configuring devices.
  • Every iOS and iPadOS device is monitored for compliance against all enabled security controls, and any noncompliant devices are flagged.
  • Streamlines and automats all the tasks needed for security audits and certifications, providing complete visibility and logs for devices and controls.

Hardening & Compliance for iOS and iPadOS is included as part of the Mosyle Fuse package designed for IT administrators who want a complete Apple management solution.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Mosyle

Mosyle

About the Author

Bradley Chambers

Bradley lives in Chattanooga, TN.

Tips, feedback, corrections and questions can be sent to Bradley@9to5mac.com.

Bradley Chambers's favorite gear

eufyCam 2 Pro

eufyCam 2 Pro

The best outdoor cameras for HomeKit. They are 100% wireless with 365 day battery life
AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

The best day to day headphones for iOS and macOS.