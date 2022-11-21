Mozilla bundles Firefox Relay with its VPN as a discounted $6.99/mo subscription

Mozilla has announced an update to its Firefox Relay and VPN security offerings today with the main change making them a more affordable, bundled subscription. For $6.99/month, you can get both the Relay and VPN services from the non-profit to protect your devices.

Mozilla announced the new security bundle today in a press release and shared a refresher on the features Firefox Relay and VPN have gained in recent months.

“Mozilla’s privacy products include Firefox Relay which hides your real email address and masks your phone number, and Mozilla VPN, our fast and easy-to-use VPN service, that helps protect the privacy of your network traffic. Together they help you keep what you do online private. And now, we are making it easier to get both Firefox Relay and Mozilla VPN together — for $6.99 a month when you sign up for an annual subscription. Whether you currently use one or none of these products, here’s more information on what makes these products a must-have whenever you go online.”

Firefox Relay is similar to Apple’s Hide My Email feature, although it goes a step further and can mask your phone number in addition to your email.

And Mozilla touts its VPN as easy to use with advanced features like “multi-hop, which means that you can use two VPN servers instead of one for extra protection.”

Mozilla highlights the bundle can make a thoughtful and timely holiday gift to keep loved ones safer online.

‘The holidays are a wonderful time of the year where we are happily shopping for unique gifts for loved ones online. It also means we’re sharing our personal information online like giving out email addresses or phone numbers to sign up for discount programs or creating new accounts. Whenever we go online, we are asked to give our personal information, which can end up in the wrong hands. Once our information is out there and publicly available it’s even tougher to get it back.”

Mozilla says you can sign up for the new security bundle through either the Firefox Relay and Mozilla VPN landing pages.

It’s sold as an $83.88/year purchase which works out to $6.99/month – 50% off when compared to buying the two services separately.

