Apple releases iOS 16.1.2 with Crash Detection improvements for iPhone 14 users

Apple on Wednesday released iOS 16.1.2 for all users. The update, which is now available, improves the reliability of the Crash Detection feature for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro users. According to Apple, it also improves compatibility with wireless carriers.

What’s new with iOS 16.1.2

According to Apple, iOS 16.1.2 also brings important security patches. Here are the full release notes for the update:

This update provides important security updates and the following enhancements for your iPhone: Improved compatibility with wireless carriers

Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

With Crash Detection, iPhone 14 models can automatically call an emergency service when the phone detects a car crash. However, a month ago, a small number of users complained that the feature was erroneously triggered when they were on a roller coaster. Apple then explained that the feature uses G-force sensors combined with other data to detect a crash, but the company acknowledged that G-force on a roller coaster could fool the system.

It’s unclear how exactly Apple is improving Crash Detection with iOS 16.1.2, but since the feature is based on algorithms to detect potential car crashes, Apple is probably tweaking the system to make those algorithms more accurate.

The build number for iOS 16.0.2 is 20B110. iOS 16.1.1, released on November 9 under build number 20B101, brought bug fixes and security updates. Users can now update their devices to the latest iOS version by going to the Software Update menu within the Settings app. It’s worth noting that this update is only for iPhone, so there is no iPadOS 16.1.2 for iPad users.

Following today’s release of iOS 16.1.2, Apple’s next software update for iPhone users will be iOS 16.2. This update is currently in testing with developers and public beta users. It includes a number of new features and changes, such as Apple’s new Freefrom collaboration app, updates to the Home app, and more. It’s expected to be released in mid-December.

