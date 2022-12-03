Elon Musk says Apple is Twitter’s largest ad client; has now ‘fully resumed’ advertising on the platform

During a Twitter Space this evening, Elon Musk confirmed that Apple has “fully resumed advertising” on Twitter. This comes less than a week after Musk publicly shamed Apple for having “mostly stopped advertising on Twitter” and questioned if the company hated “free speech in America.”

Apple never confirmed nor denied that it had stopped advertising on Twitter. There was also never any indication of whether a slowdown in advertising was due to Musk’s ownership of Twitter or just a general realignment at the end of the month.

Musk visited Apple Park on Wednesday to meet with Tim Cook. The meeting seemingly went well, with Musk noting that Cook said Apple had never planned to remove Twitter from the App Store.

During this evening’s Twitter Spaces event, Musk confirmed that Apple has once again ramped up its advertising on Twitter. “Apple has fully resumed advertising on Twitter,” Musk said. He also said that Apple is Twitter’s largest advertiser, hence why it is an important relationship for the company to maintain as other advertisers pause their spending.

Musk’s comments today come after a report from Washington Post earlier this week indicated that Apple “spent an estimated $131,600 on Twitter ads between Nov. 10 and Nov. 16, down from $220,800 between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22, the week before Musk closed the Twitter.”

Apple, of course, doesn’t publicly disclose any of its advertising spend information. There’s no way to know whether the company legitimately did stop buying ads on Twitter because of Elon Musk. Ad spending ebbs and flows throughout the year, and Apple is notoriously strict with its budgets.

So, I guess we can close this chapter of Elon Musk’s series of questionable events since acquiring Twitter. Any guesses as to what’s on the docket for next week? I’m sure there will be something…

