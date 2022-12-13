Apple Watch Ultra gains battery improvement with watchOS 9.2 and Multisport workouts

watchOS 9.2 brings a number of improvements but an interesting update that Apple left off of the release notes is an improvement in Apple Watch Ultra battery life.
Shared by Jake Krol, when using Apple Watch Ultra with Low Power mode and the Multisport workout tracking feature, the wearable can get up to 17 hours of continuous use with watchOS 9.2.
It’s a bit muddy to understand exactly how much more battery life that equates to as Apple previously stated Ultra can get “Up to 12 hours outdoor workout with GPS” or “Up to 10 hours outdoor workout with GPS and LTE.”
But that was before watchOS 9.1 arrived with the enhanced Low Power mode with fewer GPS and heart rate readings and watchOS 9.2 today with further battery improvements.
In any case, to get the most battery life out of Apple Watch Ultra, there are two settings you’ll need to dial in. Check out all the details in our full guide plus everything new with watchOS 9.2:
