Apple @ Work Podcast: Tight-lipped on the vision

Bradley Chambers

- Dec. 13th 2022 3:00 am PT

Apple at work podcast
0 Comments

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

In this episode of Apple @ Work, Weldon Dodd from Kandji joins the show to talk about the new Device Harmony platform and the plans for 2023 and beyond.

Links:

Connect with Bradley

Listen and subscribe

Listen to Past Episodes

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Bradley Chambers

Bradley lives in Chattanooga, TN.

Tips, feedback, corrections and questions can be sent to Bradley@9to5mac.com.

Bradley Chambers's favorite gear

eufyCam 2 Pro

eufyCam 2 Pro

The best outdoor cameras for HomeKit. They are 100% wireless with 365 day battery life
AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

The best day to day headphones for iOS and macOS.