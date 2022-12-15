Award-winning Pok Pok Playroom iOS app for kids gets big holiday update

Michael Potuck

Dec. 15th 2022

Wrapping up 2022 after lots of updates like a music SequencerMarble MachineSpace, and Halloween content, and more, Pok Pok Playroom for kids has received a major update for winter and the holiday season. New experiences in the Town, House, and Shops toys offer fun open-ended play while encouraging growth with creative thinking, storytelling, curiosity, fine motor skills, problem-solving, and more.

Here’s how Pok Pok Playroom describes its big update:

“Bundle up! Time to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with new and unique roleplaying opportunities in Town, House, and Shops.”

  • Town has transformed into a snowy cityscape, adorned with festive decorations, sparkling trees, gingerbread houses, an ice rink, carollers and lots of winter cheer.
  • House joins in on the festive update with a stunning tree, a cozy fireplace, hot drinks, presents and all new winter outfits for the snowy outdoors!
  • Get your holiday shopping done in Shops with a variety of new toys and decorations, or grab a hot cocoa and make some gingerbread cookies.

If you haven’t checked out Pok Pok for your kids yet, it’s a delightful app that my own kids use. In less than two years, it has won an Apple Design Award, Editors’ Choice Award, and shipped 14 impressive updates.

Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 7-day trial.

