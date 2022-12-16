Friday’s best deals: 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro $99 off, Belkin 15W MagSafe chargers, more

Heading into the weekend, it’s Friday once again, and we’re rounding up all of the best Apple discounts. Kicking things off today, holiday price cuts have landed on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at up to $99 off. Over on the accessory front, Belkin’s latest 3-in-1 MagSafe Stands have hit all-time lows at Amazon with Apple Watch fast charging in tow from $130, or just score clearance pricing as Amazon clears out Apple Watch Series 7 models with $190 in savings. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro sees up to $99 off holiday discounts

This week has delivered a price cuts across most of Apple’s latest iPadOS lineup, and now heading into the weekend we have a notable offer up for grabs on its latest flagship device. Courtesy of Amazon, the new 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is now on sale across several storage capacities. Starting at $1,039 shipped for the Wi-Fi 128GB model, the real star of the show is dropping the elevated 256GB capacity down to $1,099. This is marking a match of the all-time low for only the second time at $100 off the usual $1,199 price tag.

Powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU, the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the flagship features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor. The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display arrives with ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature you can read all about over at 9to5Mac.

Belkin’s latest 3-in-1 MagSafe Stands hit Amazon lows

Amazon is now offering Belkin’s all-new BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station for $130. Recently refreshed for the latest from Apple, this is down from the usual $150 price tag and marking one of the first chances to save. While the lowest offer ever from Amazon, this $20 discount is the second-best we’ve seen overall at within $2.50 of the all-time low.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your upcoming iPhone 14, as well as existing iPhone 12 and 13 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 7 and 8 models, as well as a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. Our launch coverage details what’s new, and you can get a closer look at the experience of the original in our hands-on review.

Save $190 on cellular stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm GPS + Cellular Stainless Steel for $559. Normally fetching $749, today’s offer amounts to $190 in savings. This is a match of the all-time low and marking only the second time it has dropped this low.

While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still packs quite a punch for your fitness kit for far less than either of Apple’s latest. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8, you’ll still find onboard heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 9 at the center of the experience.

Apple’s latest iPhone SE 3 sees rare refurbished discount

Woot is now offering the unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 64GB for $300 in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $429, you’re looking at one of the first chances to score a refurbished model at $129 off. It’s a new all-time low, as well. You can also save on elevated storage capacities at up to $199 off.

Apple’s latest budget-friendly iPhone this time around arrives as the SE 3. Still sitting within the body of the iPhone 8, the refreshed handset has an updated array of components centered around the A15 Bionic chip. That enables plenty of firsts for the SE lineup, like all of the new photography functionality like Cinematic and Night modes on its dual 12MP camera with Deep Fusion. There’s still the Home Button design in lieu of Face ID, as well as a 4.7-inch LCD display that rests around it. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the handset right here, too.

Satechi’s new iMac USB-C Slim Dock sports a stylish design

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering one of the first chances to save on one of its latest Apple accessories. The new iMac USB-C Slim Dock hit the scene earlier in the year at the $150 price point, and now you can lock-in the best price we’ve ever seen from Amazon thanks to a $22 discount that drops pricing to $127.99 shipped. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon to lock-in the savings. Delivering a unique color-matched design to Apple’s latest M1 iMac, Satechi’s USB-C Slim Dock has a unique footprint that rests on top of the desktop’s stand. Blending right in, it offers some side-mounted I/O like SD card readers as well as USB-C and USB-A ports. Then on the back you’ll find two more Type-A slots to go alongside the internal NVMe SSD enclosure. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a closer look at what to expect, too.

