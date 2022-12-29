Video converter HandBrake updated with support for AV1 and VP9 10-bit video encoding, more

Filipe Espósito

- Dec. 29th 2022 3:25 pm PT

Video converter HandBrake updated with support for AV1 and VP9 10-bit video encoding, more
0 Comments

The popular video converter utility HandBrake has been updated this week with some major improvements. This includes support for encoding videos using the AV1 and VP9 10-bit codecs, plus many other new features and optimizations. Read on as we detail everything that’s new in HandBrake 1.6.

What’s new in HandBrake 1.6

Originally created for ripping DVDs, HandBrake is the go-to tool for those who want to convert existing video footage into space-efficient formats for watching on iOS devices, with presets for everything from iPhone to Apple TV. It’s free, multi-platform – running on Mac, Windows and Linux – and open-source.

With version 1.6.0, HandBrake got a number of improvements. For instance, it now supports AV1, VP9 10-bit, NVENC HEVC 10-bit, and VCN HEVC 10-bit video encoding. The update also adds high bit depth and color depth support to various encoders and filters, as well as new 4K AV1 and 4K HEVC presets.

Owners of Apple Silicon Macs can now use a 4:2:2 H.265 profile for the VideoToolbox encoder. The new version of the app also supports Intel Deep Link Hyper Encode to increase performance when working with multiple QSV media engines on Intel-based computers. But there’s more. HandBrake now works with OpenBSD, while the Mac version got Quick Look support and translations to more languages, including Japanese.

One thing to keep in mind is that back in 2017, a mirror website that provided a download link for HandBrake was infected with a trojan that gave the app root access. That said, we strongly recommend that you download the app directly from its original source.

You can download HandBrake 1.6 directly from GitHub. There you can also find the full release notes for the update.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

handbrake

handbrake

About the Author

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.