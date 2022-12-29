Video converter HandBrake updated with support for AV1 and VP9 10-bit video encoding, more

The popular video converter utility HandBrake has been updated this week with some major improvements. This includes support for encoding videos using the AV1 and VP9 10-bit codecs, plus many other new features and optimizations. Read on as we detail everything that’s new in HandBrake 1.6.

What’s new in HandBrake 1.6

Originally created for ripping DVDs, HandBrake is the go-to tool for those who want to convert existing video footage into space-efficient formats for watching on iOS devices, with presets for everything from iPhone to Apple TV. It’s free, multi-platform – running on Mac, Windows and Linux – and open-source.

With version 1.6.0, HandBrake got a number of improvements. For instance, it now supports AV1, VP9 10-bit, NVENC HEVC 10-bit, and VCN HEVC 10-bit video encoding. The update also adds high bit depth and color depth support to various encoders and filters, as well as new 4K AV1 and 4K HEVC presets.

Owners of Apple Silicon Macs can now use a 4:2:2 H.265 profile for the VideoToolbox encoder. The new version of the app also supports Intel Deep Link Hyper Encode to increase performance when working with multiple QSV media engines on Intel-based computers. But there’s more. HandBrake now works with OpenBSD, while the Mac version got Quick Look support and translations to more languages, including Japanese.

One thing to keep in mind is that back in 2017, a mirror website that provided a download link for HandBrake was infected with a trojan that gave the app root access. That said, we strongly recommend that you download the app directly from its original source.

You can download HandBrake 1.6 directly from GitHub. There you can also find the full release notes for the update.

