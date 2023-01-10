Xfinity Stream app now lets users watch content over AirPlay on compatible devices

Comcast’s Xfinity Stream app for iOS was updated this week with an important new feature. Starting today, users can now stream content via AirPlay to a compatible device, such as an Apple TV, Smart TV, or other set-top box with built-in AirPlay.

Xfinity Stream app now works with AirPlay

As announced by Comcast on its website, the latest version of Xfinity Stream now supports AirPlay – which is a wireless protocol created by Apple to stream media between devices. This means that Xfinity customers can now start watching live, on-demand content, or DVR recordings on the iOS app and then stream them wirelessly to the TV.

While AirPlay 2 is available by default on the latest Apple devices, there are also third-party TVs and set-top boxes that also support Apple’s wireless protocol. This includes the latest Smart TVs from AOC, LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, VIZIO, and Roku devices.

Xfinity customers can now use AirPlay to stream and share programming from the Xfinity Stream app, including live news and sports, on demand movies and shows, and their DVR recordings, directly to Apple TV 4K and other AirPlay-supported devices. We remain committed to providing our Xfinity TV customers with more choice and flexibility. By adding AirPlay functionality to the Xfinity Stream app, we are bringing them new ways to enjoy their programming in and out of the home.

Last year, Comcast launched the Apple TV+ app across its entertainment platforms. The company has also launched the Xfinity Stream app for Apple TV, so that users can watch all content using just Apple’s set-top box.

You can find a list of all AirPlay 2 compatible third-party devices on Apple’s website. Make sure you install the latest version of the Xfinity Stream app, which is available on the App Store.

