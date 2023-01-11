New Apple Devices app for Windows mentions both xrOS and realityOS in code

9to5Mac reported on Wednesday that Apple will soon release a new Apple Devices app to replace iTunes for syncing and backing up iOS devices on Windows, as the company is also about to release Apple Music and Apple TV apps for PCs. But interestingly, the new Apple Devices app includes mentions of both xrOS and realityOS in its code.

Apple’s xrOS/realityOS platform mentioned in new Apple Devices app

As noted by Twitter user @aaronp613 (via MacRumors), who also had early access to the new Apple Devices app for Windows, its code mentions “realityOS” and “xrOS” – both names related to Apple’s rumored mixed reality headset. These names have previously been touted as potential names for the operating system of Apple’s new AR/VR device.

Apple Devices is a new app developed by Apple that will let Windows users manage their iOS devices and old iPods after the launch of the new Apple Music and Apple TV apps, which will replace iTunes. Considering that this app mentions realityOS and xrOS in its code, it seems likely that users will also be able to sync or at least restore Apple’s new headset firmware using a computer.

The name “realityOS” seems the most obvious choice for the new operating system after Apple registered it under a shell company. The company has also registered trademarks such as “Reality One,” “Reality Pro,” and “Reality Processor,” which makes the name “realityOS” sound like a great fit for these products.

But of course, we’re talking about marketing terms, and these can easily be changed at any time before the product launch. Last month, Bloomberg reported that Apple has settled “xrOS” as the platform name for its new headset. The name would be a reference to “extended reality,” which also makes sense considering the whole idea of integration between AR and VR.

However, sources told 9to5Mac that Apple has also been using “realityOS” internally for something related to its new mixed reality products. It’s unclear at this point whether the platforms have different purposes, or whether Apple has been experimenting with both names.

A recent report by Mark Gurman revealed that Apple is getting ready to announce its mixed reality headset in the spring, ahead of WWDC 2023. Gurman also reported that Apple plans to introduce new Macs this spring, which suggests that the company may hold a special press event sometime between March and May.

