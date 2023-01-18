Nomad’s new Modern Leather Case for AirPods Pro 2 dresses up the look without covering speaker and lanyard

Nomad is out today with a clean and minimal design to protect your AirPods Pro 2. The Modern Leather Case features a lanyard and speaker cutout, LED light pipe, and more in your choice of Nomad’s full grain or Horween leather.

Nomad’s leather case for AirPods Pro is designed for the second-gen earphones with precise lanyard and speaker cutouts. However, it still works with the original AirPods Pro.

The two-piece construction features a soft and protective microfiber lining with high-quality leather on the exterior that will develop a unique patina.

Nomad Modern Leather Case for AirPods Pro

Designed for AirPods Pro (2nd gen)

Compatible with AirPods Pro (1st gen)

Choose Horween leather from the USA or full grain, sustainably sourced leather from Ecco

Protective microfiber lining

Integrated light pipe for LED charging indicator

Precise speaker and lanyard cutouts

Price: $29.95 to $39.95

Nomad notes that the case “is Qi and MagSafe charging compatible, but it does not contain magnets and will not magnetically attach to MagSafe chargers.”

The Modern Leather Case made with Ecco leather is available in black, brown, natural, and English tan. The Horween Leather version comes in black, rustic brown, and natural.

The new Modern Leather Case is available now direct from Nomad

9to5Mac’s Nomad reviews:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: