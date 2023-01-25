Poll: Which feature are you most looking forward to in a new generation AirPods Max?

Apple’s high-end AirPods Max headphones were introduced in 2020 for the high price of $549. While they impress for their sound quality, there are a lot of controversies about the product. At the same time, Apple has never released a new version of the headphone since then. With rumors of a new generation AirPods Max in the works, we want to know what features you are most looking forward to.

The first (and only) generation AirPods Max

With AirPods Max, Apple tries to compete with other premium headphones used by audiophiles and people who really appreciate good sound quality. The first reviews of Apple’s wireless headphones praised their audio and also the active noise cancellation a lot.

The headphones are built with premium materials and support a lot of advanced features like instant pairing and Spatial Audio. However, there are some aspects of it that users don’t like. For instance, its case has been widely criticized for serving only to put the headphones into sleep mode and not to actually protect them from damage.

Apple has also been criticized for only putting a Lightning connector on the AirPods Max. Since they don’t have a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack or support for high bitrate audio codecs over Bluetooth, Apple’s high-end headphones aren’t able to play truly Lossless audio.

Rumors about the next generation of Apple’s headphone

As we mentioned before, Apple has never introduced a new version of the AirPods Max since 2020. Instead, the company upgraded the regular AirPods with a new design and improved sound, while AirPods Pro also received an upgrade with the more efficient H2 chip, better noise cancellation, and a U1 chip for Precision Finding.

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently reported that Apple is reading a second-generation version of AirPods Max, but that a release isn’t expected until sometime in 2024. Most recently, consumers have noticed that orders for AirPods Max on Apple’s online store are delayed by 2-3 weeks.

However, it’s unclear if Apple is just experiencing supply issues or if there’s a new model coming soon. There’s also the possibility that Apple will simply introduce new colors of the first generation AirPods Max without new hardware.

Considering the latest rumors, what do you want most for a new generation of Apple’s wireless headphones? Personally, I like my AirPods Max, but the fact that they still have a Lightning connector and the terrible case annoys me – and I want to see upgrades in these aspects. Let us know what you think in the poll below and also in the comments section.

