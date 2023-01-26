9to5Mac Happy Hour 418: M2 MacBook Pro reviews, iPhone 15 design, Apple AR headset software details

Zac Hall

- Jan. 26th 2023 12:27 pm PT

9to5mac happy hour
0 Comments

Benjamin and Zac discuss a change to Low Power Mode on the Apple Watch, Apple’s newest TV+ ad, and reviewers have gotten a chance to go hands-on with the new M2 MacBook Pro and Mac mini. Plus, there’s new rumors about the iPhone 15 Pro chassis redesign and insights into exactly how Apple’s upcoming AR headset will work from a software perspective.

Zac Hall @apollozac or @zac@home.social

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social

