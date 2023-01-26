9to5Mac Happy Hour 418: M2 MacBook Pro reviews, iPhone 15 design, Apple AR headset software details

Benjamin and Zac discuss a change to Low Power Mode on the Apple Watch, Apple’s newest TV+ ad, and reviewers have gotten a chance to go hands-on with the new M2 MacBook Pro and Mac mini. Plus, there’s new rumors about the iPhone 15 Pro chassis redesign and insights into exactly how Apple’s upcoming AR headset will work from a software perspective.
Zac Hall @apollozac or @zac@home.social
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social
- Apple Watch Ultra never really turns off
- Advanced Data Protection has created a problem for HomePods, here’s how to fix it
- Timothée Chalamet is desperate to have an Apple TV+ show in new ad
- M2 MacBook Pro reviews: A beast of a machine, but overkill for almost everyone
- M2 Mac mini reviews: ‘Mac Studio junior’ with impressive performance, versatile prices
- Rumor: iPhone 15 Pro to feature ‘beautiful’ new design with thinner bezels and curved edges
- Apple ‘Reality Pro’ headset will toggle between AR/VR, serve as Mac display, 2-hour external battery packs, more
- Hands-on: Tapbots officially launches ‘Ivory for Mastodon’ with Tweetbot foundation
- Apple Fellow Phil Schiller confirms he’s now on Mastodon after deleting Twitter account
