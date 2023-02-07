RapidWeaver Classic website builder updated to version 9 with multiple fixes

RapidWeaver is a well-known website builder app for Mac. Last year the company behind the tool rebranded it to RapidWeaver Classic, as there’s a new app with even more features on the way called RapidWeaver Elements. While the new app has not been released, RapidWeaver Classic has now been updated to version 9.0 with multiple fixes for current users.

RapidWeaver Classic 9.0

As explained by Realmac Software in a blog post, the bump to version 9.0 is to avoid confusion between older versions of RapidWeaver and the new RapidWeaver Classic. Still, users are getting a lot of improvements with this latest update.

Today, we’re pleased to announce another new update to RapidWeaver Classic. It’s fixed some long-standing issues, tidied up a few things under-the-hood, and continues to improve stability. As with each update, we like to think this is the best version of RapidWeaver yet.

Here’s a list of some of the changes coming with RapidWeaver Classic 9.0:

Fixes an issue where the email address was incorrectly set when multiple %footer% tags are used

Fixes an issue with the Blog plugin’s RSS feed where the URL was missing a forward slash

DevAnt License Framework updated (Improvments with machine activation, and much more)

Various other minor code-level improvements to keep things running smoothly

With RapidWeaver, anyone can easily create a website with intuitive tools. The app comes with more than 50 built-in themes, a device simulator, addons, and much more to help users build their website. There are also many tutorials and extensive documentation available for RapidWeaver users.

And for users who haven’t upgraded to RapidWeaver Classic yet, the company highlights multiple features available in this version of the app. These include switching between Dark and Light mode, the option to choose between PHP 7 and PHP 8, improved icons, support for macOS Ventura and more.

Those who still have older versions of RapidWeaver 7 or 8 can upgrade to the Classic app at 60% off the regular price. The app is also available as part of the Setapp subscription.

