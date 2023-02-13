Jony Ive designs coronation emblem for the King of the United Kingdom

Jony Ive designs had a huge impact on Apple products for over 20 years, but since his departure from the Californian company, he seems to be designing anything but technology …

Ive after Apple

Ive’s departure from Cupertino was officially announced in June 2019, though there were those who argued that he had long since checked-out of a hands-on design role – and even lost interest altogether in Apple product design.

We suggested that ultimately his leaving could be a good thing for Apple, Bloomberg later echoing the idea that Ive got too carried away with form over function.

Whatever anyone’s views on his contributions at Apple in the latter years of his reign, there does seem evidence that Ive had grown bored with designing technology. In a position to essentially choose his clients, his work of late couldn’t have offered a greater contrast to iPhones and Macs.

In particular, he seems to be focusing in on graphic design, and in a very different style to his signature minimalism.

Jony Ive designs coronation emblem

We’ve already seen Ive’s graphic design work on a seal for an environmental award, and his latest project is in a similar vein.

The British Royal Family has tweeted an image of a coronation emblem Ive designed for King Charles III.

👑 The new Coronation emblem has been unveiled! The emblem will feature throughout the historic events in May, including street parties, community gatherings and on official merchandise. pic.twitter.com/Yr3Gb1Lnd4 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 10, 2023

They explained the various elements of the design.

The design features the rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland, paying tribute to The King’s love of the natural world. Together, they create the shape of St Edward’s Crown, with which HM will be crowned in May. Created by British designer Sir Jony Ive and his LoveFrom collective, Sir Jony has said of the emblem that it, “speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the United Kingdom.”

The Carolean era previously referred to the reign of King Charles II, from 1660-1685, as the word “Carolus” is the Latin for Charles, and also the derivation of Caroline. It is now being used to describe the reign of Charles III, who became the new monarch after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch is merely a figurehead in the UK, without any actual power, though technically new laws only take effect when signed by the King. The process of crowning a new monarch is an archaic one: they become monarch immediately on the death of the previous one, but there then needs to be an official proclamation – which took place a couple of days later – and finally a coronation, in which the crown is placed on their head.

For Charles, the coronation will take place in May, and the emblem designed by Jony Ive is for this event.

Ive’s previous design was for something less grand: Red Nose Day.

