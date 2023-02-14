Nomad launches rich ‘English Tan’ leather Modern Band for Apple Watch

After launching its Apple Watch DesignLab last week, Nomad is back with a new release for Apple Watch. The company’s popular Modern Band is now available in a rich English Tan color with two steel hardware finishes to pick from.

After seeing lots of demand for its new English Tan Modern Leather Case for iPhone and Modern Case for AirPods Pro, Nomad has completed the set with the popular colorway arriving for its Apple Watch Modern Band.

Nomad Modern Band features

Full grain, sustainably sourced leather

Develops a rugged patina

Custom stainless steel lugs and buckle

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, 7, 6, SE, and all previous versions of Apple Watch

Price: $59.95

The English Tan variant is currently available for the larger 45/49mm Apple Watches. You can pick it up now direct from Nomad.

9to5Mac’s Take

Whether you want your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch to all match or are just looking for a well-made and classy new band on its own, this is a great new option.

Quality materials and build and the choice to match your Apple Watch with black or silver lugs and buckle make this a solid deal at $59.95.

