Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway buys even more AAPL stock, ditches most of its TSMC

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has added to its already-massive holding of Apple stock. In a filing today, the conglomerate revealed that it expanded its stake in Apple by over $3 billion during Q4 2022. AAPL remains Berkshire’s single largest equity investment.

With this expansion, Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in Apple is now worth over $137 billion. The shares owned by Buffett’s conglomerate represent 5.8% of total AAPL shares outstanding, according to data compiled by StreetInsider.

Its investment in Apple is Berkshire’s largest holding, representing 39% of disclosed assets for Q4 2022. It also received a $210.6 Million dividend check from Apple in Q4 2022.

At the same time, Berkshire also decreased its holdings in TSMC, one of Apple’s most important supply chain partners. TSMC is the chip fabricator on all of the Apple Silicon chips used in iPhone, Mac, iPad, and more. Berkshire only made its initial investment in TSMC in Q3 2022.

According to today’s filings, Berkshire reduced its stake in TSMC by a whopping 86%, dropping from 60 million shares down to 8.29 million shares valued at $617.7 million.

In fact, Berkshire only increased its holdings in three companies: Apple, Paramount, and construction materials company Louisiana-Pacific.

Warren Buffett on AAPL

While Buffett avoided investing in technology for decades, he shifted his strategy after he started viewing Apple as a lifestyle brand with high consumer loyalty. The conglomerate began buying the stock in 2016 and has since grown its stake to over $100 billion.

At one point, Buffett even said that he would “love to own 100%” of Apple. This, of course, is impossible, but it signals how solid of an investment he thinks Apple is. Tim Cook has said that Apple is “thrilled to have Warren and Berkshire as a major investor,” and he’s always “greatly admired” the investor.

Despite being a major investor, however, Buffett only switched from a flip phone to the iPhone with the launch of the iPhone 11. He traveled to California to meet with Cook, who “spent hours trying to move me up to the level of the average two-year-old.”

And let us not forget the time Apple partnered with Berkshire Hathaway on a bizarre iPhone game: “Warren Buffett’s Paper Wizard.”

