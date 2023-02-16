Tile follows Apple’s lead with enhanced anti-theft and stalking features, new $1M penalty

Tile is out with a new feature for its item trackers that hopes to reduce trouble with both theft and stalking. The company is calling the new feature Anti-Theft Mode and there are several components to it including an unscannable mode, a new $1 million penalty for misuse, ID verification, and more. The changes follow similar ones made by Apple last year. Here’s how the approaches compare.

Tiles’ unscannable Anti-Theft Mode

Tile announced the feature and shared its details in a blog post, with more specifics in a report from CNBC:

“Tile’s Anti-Theft Mode lets you hide your Tiles from scans made by others, making them invisible to those around you. Why is this important? If a thief uses Scan and Secure, they cannot detect those Tiles on/in your tracked possessions, increasing the chances of you being able to recover your stolen item.”

What about stalking?

Like me you’re probably thinking, sounds good for helping with theft but won’t this make it easier for people to use Tile trackers for stalking?

Tile has spent a lot of time researching the problem and its parent company’s CEO Chris Hulls says “the real issue with stalkers is how do you remove anonymity?”

So another big move is Tile trackers requiring users to register their government ID with their account to discourage misuse of its trackers as well as enabling 2FA.

Backing that up, the company has put in place a $1 million penalty for anyone using Tile devices to illegally track someone without their consent or knowledge.

And another part of signing up for access to the Anti-Theft Mode is users must agree “that personal information can and will be shared with law enforcement at the company’s discretion, even without a subpoena, to aid in the investigation and prosecution of suspected stalking.”

With the feature being optional, Hulls believes Anti-Theft Mode “really threads the needle elegantly.”

Tile says the new feature is available starting today. Read step-by-step instructions on how to get it set up with Tile’s post here.

Apple’s improvements for AirTag safety

This time last year, Apple put out a big safety update for its AirTag and Find My app to address stalking and safety issues including a misuse warning, improved alerts, sound changes, and letting users know law enforcement can request identifying information related to an Apple ID.

What do you think? Does Tile’s approach sound like the right solution to prevent theft and stalking? Or do you find it’s compromising too much user privacy with ID verification and personal information able to be shared with law enforcement without a subpoena?

Is Apple’s approach better? Share your thoughts in the comments!

More on AirTag safety:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: