Report: Apple has two hurdles to overcome before flagship iPhones can ditch Qualcomm 5G modems

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Feb 27 2023 - 8:42 am PT
0 Comments

While Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the iPhone SE 4 will be the first iPhone with Apple’s own in-house modem, it’s unclear when the company’s flagship devices will make the switch. Currently, Apple relies on Qualcomm for the 5G modems it uses in its devices.

When will flagship iPhones ditch Qualcomm?

The iPhone SE 4 will be the first iPhone that uses Apple’s custom-designed 5G modem. With that said, however, it won’t support the highest-speed mmWave 5G technology. Instead, it will use only sub-6GHz 5G, which offers faster speeds than LTE, but not speeds as fast as mmWave.

In a post on Twitter today, Kuo says that it’s “still being determined” whether the iPhone 16 launching in 2024 will use Apple’s own modem chip or continue to use Qualcomm’s components.

Kuo says there are two challenges facing Apple’s development of in-house 5G chips: satellite connectivity and mmWave tech. “The main challenge lies in whether Apple can overcome the technical obstacles related to mmWave and satellite communications,” he explains.

The iPhone SE 4 is reportedly on track for a release sometime in 2024. This is the same year we expect the iPhone 16, but again, that doesn’t mean the iPhone 16 will also include Apple’s in-house modem.

Apple famously battled Qualcomm in court over patent disagreements regarding cellular modem technology used in iPhones. Ultimately, Apple acquired Intel’s modem business and paid up for use of Qualcomm’s broadband chips. Apple has continued to develop its own in-house cellular modems since then.

Follow ChanceTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you t…
Qualcomm

Qualcomm
iPhone 16

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com