Report: Apple has two hurdles to overcome before flagship iPhones can ditch Qualcomm 5G modems

While Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the iPhone SE 4 will be the first iPhone with Apple’s own in-house modem, it’s unclear when the company’s flagship devices will make the switch. Currently, Apple relies on Qualcomm for the 5G modems it uses in its devices.

When will flagship iPhones ditch Qualcomm?

The iPhone SE 4 will be the first iPhone that uses Apple’s custom-designed 5G modem. With that said, however, it won’t support the highest-speed mmWave 5G technology. Instead, it will use only sub-6GHz 5G, which offers faster speeds than LTE, but not speeds as fast as mmWave.

In a post on Twitter today, Kuo says that it’s “still being determined” whether the iPhone 16 launching in 2024 will use Apple’s own modem chip or continue to use Qualcomm’s components.

Kuo says there are two challenges facing Apple’s development of in-house 5G chips: satellite connectivity and mmWave tech. “The main challenge lies in whether Apple can overcome the technical obstacles related to mmWave and satellite communications,” he explains.

The iPhone SE 4 is reportedly on track for a release sometime in 2024. This is the same year we expect the iPhone 16, but again, that doesn’t mean the iPhone 16 will also include Apple’s in-house modem.

Apple famously battled Qualcomm in court over patent disagreements regarding cellular modem technology used in iPhones. Ultimately, Apple acquired Intel’s modem business and paid up for use of Qualcomm’s broadband chips. Apple has continued to develop its own in-house cellular modems since then.

Follow Chance: Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon