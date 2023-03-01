Deals: M2 Mac mini Amazon lows start at $549, iPhone 14 MagSafe leather cases $39, more

Halfway through the work week, we have a fresh assortment of discounts on tap today courtesy of 9to5Toys. Our friends over at our sister site have rustled up some notable Apple price cuts, all of which are headlined by the first Amazon discounts on M2 Mac mini starting at $549. There’s also a series of all-time lows on Apple’s official iPhone 14 MagSafe leather cases from $39, which are joined by this affordable HomeKit smart plug at just $8. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new M2 Mac mini see first Amazon discounts from $549

First launching at the start of the year, Amazon is now offering some of the first chances to save on the all-new M2 Mac mini. Delivering $50 in savings across two of the M2 configurations, right now pricing kicks off with the 256GB model resting at $549. That’s down from the usual $599 going rate in order to deliver the best price we’ve seen to date from the retailer. In fact, it is the retailer’s first chance to save and only the second discount to date overall. The baseline M2 Mac mini with an elevated 512GB of storage is also on sale and marked down to $749 for the very first time, too. This $50 discount is a new all-time low.

Apple’s all-new M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its latest-generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDM output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and 256GB of storage. Over in our launch coverage, we detail what to expect from the experience, too.

Apple’s official iPhone 14 MagSafe leather cases on sale from $39

Halfway through the work week today, Amazon is now discounting an assortment of official Apple MagSafe Leather cases for the latest iPhone 14 series handsets. All shipping for free, pricing starts at $39 across the collection of all four Apple handsets. All down from the usual $59 going rates, these cases either mark some of the best prices yet, or are delivering new all-time lows in their own right. There’s as much as 34% in savings, too, with today’s discounts also undercutting previous mentions by $4.

Apple’s official MagSafe cases cover your iPhone 14 series device in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, allowing you to outfit your handset with a high-end yet feature-packed piece of protection. So whether you just picked up an iPhone 14 or you’re finally ready to swap out that more affordable case you bought at launch with some genuine leather, today’s discounts are worth a look.

VOCOlinc’s HomeKit Smart Plug is as affordable as it gets at just $8

Amazon is now offering the VOCOlinc HomeKit Smart Plug for $8. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $13, you can now score a Siri-enabled smart plug for 35% off. This is the second-best we’ve seen to date at within $0.50 of the all-time low last set in September, and also matches our previous mention from earlier in the year.

Delivering an affordable way to have Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant control lamps and appliances, this smart plug pairs right to your Wi-Fi, ditching the need for an external hub. It’s quite rare to see an offering anywhere in this price range with HomeKit out of the box, which can be used to schedule and automate the smart plug alongside controlling over voice commands. We’ve reviewed other VOCOlinc HomeKit gear in the past, for a better idea of what to expect from the brand, too.

