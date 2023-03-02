9to5Mac Happy Hour 423: iOS 16.4 beta 2, 2018 iPad Pro in hindsight, MLS Season Pass experience

iOS 16.4 changes include the return of the much beloved Book page curl, the EU commission continues its anticompetitive case against Apple Music, and Benjamin and Zac reflect on just how good the 2018 iPad Pro was, and still is. Plus, Apple boosts the trade-in values for many of its products, TV+ hires another ad executive, and Benjamin gives his impressions of the MLS Season Pass launch.
Follow
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social

