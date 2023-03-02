9to5Mac Happy Hour 423: iOS 16.4 beta 2, 2018 iPad Pro in hindsight, MLS Season Pass experience

iOS 16.4 changes include the return of the much beloved Book page curl, the EU commission continues its anticompetitive case against Apple Music, and Benjamin and Zac reflect on just how good the 2018 iPad Pro was, and still is. Plus, Apple boosts the trade-in values for many of its products, TV+ hires another ad executive, and Benjamin gives his impressions of the MLS Season Pass launch.

Sponsored by Kolide: Got Slack? Got Macs? Get Kolide: Device security that fixes challenging problems by messaging your users on Slack. Try Kolide Today!

Sponsored by Wildgrain: Get $30 off your first box plus free croissants in every box when you go to Wildgrain.com/happyhour to start your subscription.

Sponsored by Factor: Factor has everything I need for a week of flavorful, nutritious eats. Head to GO.FACTOR75.com/happyhour60 and use code happyhour60 to get 60% off your first box.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social

Read More