Apple releases mystery iOS 16.4 beta 2 for Studio Display

Following the developer and public builds of the second iOS 16.4 beta this week, the latest firmware beta update for Apple’s Studio Display is now available.

The firmware beta update for the Studio Display comes in at over 600 MB in size. Like we’ve seen with previous beta updates for the monitor, Apple doesn’t give any release notes or clues to what’s changed or improved with the release (like the company does with AirPods updates).

That mystery will probably be solved when Apple launches the public build of iOS 16.4 with more detailed release notes.

If you’re running the beta on a Mac connected to the Studio Display you can check if the update is available by heading to System Settings > General > Software Update (it may also top to the top of your sidebar).

Apple’s Studio Display is powered by the A13 Bionic chip which was first introduced in 2019 with the iPhone 11. So far, Apple has released three firmware updates for Studio Display – including two builds of one update.

For more on the latest iOS 16.4 beta, check out: