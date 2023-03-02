Apple releases mystery iOS 16.4 beta 2 for Studio Display

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Mar 2 2023 - 12:45 pm PT
0 Comments
Apple Studio Display

Following the developer and public builds of the second iOS 16.4 beta this week, the latest firmware beta update for Apple’s Studio Display is now available.

The firmware beta update for the Studio Display comes in at over 600 MB in size. Like we’ve seen with previous beta updates for the monitor, Apple doesn’t give any release notes or clues to what’s changed or improved with the release (like the company does with AirPods updates).

That mystery will probably be solved when Apple launches the public build of iOS 16.4 with more detailed release notes.

If you’re running the beta on a Mac connected to the Studio Display you can check if the update is available by heading to System Settings > General > Software Update (it may also top to the top of your sidebar).

Apple’s Studio Display is powered by the A13 Bionic chip which was first introduced in 2019 with the iPhone 11. So far, Apple has released three firmware updates for Studio Display – including two builds of one update.

For more on the latest iOS 16.4 beta, check out:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Studio Display

Studio Display

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12