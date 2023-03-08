Pok Pok iOS app for kids gets update for Holi, the festival of colors

Award-winning kids’ app Pok Pok Playroom is out today with its latest major update. The Busy Book toy has new illustrations and animations to celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, designed to encourage curiosity, storytelling, cultural awareness, fine motor skills, and more.

Today’s update comes after releasing the all-new Islands toy last month. Here’s how Pok Pok describes the Busy Book update for the Holi festival that officially kicks off today:

Celebrate the festival of colour in Busy Book! Continue fostering curiosity about the world in this ever-expanding collection of people, places and things with Holi!

Here’s what you’ll see in the updated Busy Book:

Brand new illustrations and animations highlight the Hindu festival of Holi, celebrating the end of winter and the coming of spring.

Gentle, hand recorded sound effects add to the experience of calm, self-guided discovery.

Busy Book grows even larger with a diverse set of new characters and items.

Three new colours are added to the palette to help honour this colourful celebration!

If you haven’t checked out Pok Pok for your kids yet, it’s an amazing app that my own kids use – I’ve been a paying customer since its launch. In less than two years, it’s won an Apple Design Award, Editors’ Choice Award, and shipped 16 impressive updates.

Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 7-day trial.

For all the details on why I think this app is so great for kiddos, check out my original review:

And here are some of the updates Pok Pok has launched over the past months: