Video shows off 3D-printed iPhone 15 dummy units and tests compatibility with iPhone 14 cases

We’ve already visualized the iPhone 15 lineup in a number of different ways, including high-quality renders based on leaked CAD files. Now, Macotakara has gotten their hands on some 3D-printed iPhone 15 dummy units…

These iPhone 15 dummy units provide yet another look at the design changes coming this year. This includes smaller bezels, curved edges, and larger camera bumps. We’re also expecting the Dynamic Island to come to all four iPhone 15 models this year, after being exclusive to just the iPhone 14 Pro models.

As we’ve previously highlighted, the updated dimensions of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max mean you won’t be able to use your iPhone 14 cases.

Macotakra tested this further using the 3D-printed dummy units to confirm the changes. The report does, however, claim that you’ll probably be able to use iPhone 14 Plus cases with the iPhone 15 Plus.

Other than the details on case and screen protector compatibility, 3D-printed dummy units are yet another way to visualize some of the design changes coming to the iPhone 15 lineup later this year. Watch the full video below.