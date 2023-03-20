Apple delays certain projects as it reallocates R&D spending to cut costs

Last week, a report went in-depth on some of the cost-cutting measures Apple is putting into place as it looks to avoid broader layoffs. Perhaps unsurprisingly, these new policies are also going to have an impact on future product releases from Apple…

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple is looking to better allocate its research and development spending. The company wants to focus spending on “more pressing projects,” while putting other projects on the back burner.

In particular, Gurman says that this will impact Apple’s plans to release “new home devices,” such as the oft-rumored HomePod with a screen:

Some projects, including new home devices like a HomePod with a screen, have been pushed back until next year at the earliest. That allows Apple to allocate its research and development budget to more pressing projects.

This follows a report from Ming-Chi Kuo last week, which indicated that Apple is aiming to release a HomePod with a 7-inch display sometime in 2024. In addition to this, Apple reportedly has other smart home products in development, including an all-in-one HomePod, Apple TV, and FaceTime camera device.

As reported last week, Apple has implemented a number of other changes to curb spending amid broader economic concerns. The company is delaying some employee bonuses, cracking down on travel, scrutinizing remote work guidelines, and more.

Apple, however, has been able to avoid mass layoffs, unlike its Silicon Valley counterparts including Google, Amazon, and Meta. Tim Cook has said layoffs are a “last resort kind of thing,” but he also noted that they can never be ruled out completely.

Follow Chance: Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon