9to5Mac Daily: March 27, 2023 – iOS 16.4 now available and much more

Stories discussed in this episode:
- iPhone 15: eSIM-only in more countries this year
- iOS 16.4 new features: Here’s everything for iPhone users
- Apple releases Studio Display firmware update with new ‘Pro Display’ feature
- Apple releases tvOS 16.4 with new ‘Dim Flashing Lights’ feature
- Apple releases watchOS 9.4 for Apple Watch; what’s new?
- Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.3 with new emoji, bug fixes, more
