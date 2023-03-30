 Skip to main content

Apple Music Spatial Audio is now compatible with selected Sonos speakers

Mar 30 2023
Sonos speaker Apple Music Spatial Audio

It’s been almost two years since Apple announced Spatial Audio songs with Dolby Atmos in Apple Music, which makes the audio more immersive and three-dimensional. While the feature was only available on Apple devices and Android through the Apple Music app, Apple Music Spatial Audio now works with select Sonos speakers.

You can now listen to Spatial Audio songs in Apple Music with Sonos

Sonos had already announced earlier this month that it was working with Apple to support Spatial Audio in its speakers. With the launch of the new Sonos Era 300 this week, the company has finally made the feature available to its customers.

“Apple Music now supports playback of Dolby Atmos music through Sonos products that support spatial audio,” the company says on its website. Right now, these are the Sonos speakers that are compatible with Apple Music Spatial Audio:

  • Arc
  • Arc SL
  • Beam (Gen 2)
  • Era 300

Make sure you have the latest version of the Sonos app installed on your device. When there’s a Spatial Audio song playing, the Sonos app will show a Dolby Atmos badge on the Now Playing screen – similar to the Apple Music app. Apple says users can “enjoy new heights of fidelity and deeper levels of immersion” when listening to songs with Spatial Audio.

Apple has a webpage with more details about Apple Music Spatial Audio compatible devices and how to enable it.

Apple Music Spatial Audio

And for those unfamiliar, Sonos is known for offering a wide variety of smart speakers, from portables to home theaters for your home. Most Sonos products are compatible with Apple’s AirPlay 2 technology, so you can even group them together for multi-room playback just like HomePods.

Be sure to read 9to5Mac’s review of the new Sonos Era 300.

