 Skip to main content

Apple releases macOS 13.3.1 with bug fixes for Auto Unlock and emoji plus security updates

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Apr 7 2023 - 10:22 am PT
2 Comments
macOS 13.3.1 update

Alongside the release of iOS 16.4.1, Apple has pushed macOS 13.3.1 to all users. The update comes with bug fixes for emoji and the Auto Unlock feature as well as important security updates that patch two actively exploited vulnerabilities.

After macOS 13.3 launched last week with new emoji, improved VoiceOver support, bug fixes, and more, today Apple has released a new bug fix and security update.

macOS 13.3.1 is rolling out now, check your Mac via System Settings > General > Software Update to see if it’s available for you.

Here are the release notes:

macOS Ventura 13.3.1 provides important bug fixes and security updates for your Mac including:

  • Pushing hands emoji does not show skin tone variations
  • Auto Unlock your Mac with Apple Watch may not work

Apple highlights that it will disclose the security update details of this release soon – stay tuned as we’ll update this post with that info asap.

Have you discovered any other changes in today’s update? Let us know in the comments section or on Twitter @9to5Mac. 

Update 10:45 am PT: Apple has shared the security update details:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Security

Security

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12