Apple releases macOS 13.3.1 with bug fixes for Auto Unlock and emoji plus security updates

Alongside the release of iOS 16.4.1, Apple has pushed macOS 13.3.1 to all users. The update comes with bug fixes for emoji and the Auto Unlock feature as well as important security updates that patch two actively exploited vulnerabilities.

After macOS 13.3 launched last week with new emoji, improved VoiceOver support, bug fixes, and more, today Apple has released a new bug fix and security update.

macOS 13.3.1 is rolling out now, check your Mac via System Settings > General > Software Update to see if it’s available for you.

Here are the release notes:

macOS Ventura 13.3.1 provides important bug fixes and security updates for your Mac including: Pushing hands emoji does not show skin tone variations

Auto Unlock your Mac with Apple Watch may not work

Apple highlights that it will disclose the security update details of this release soon – stay tuned as we’ll update this post with that info asap.

Update 10:45 am PT: Apple has shared the security update details: