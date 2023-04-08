UFC 287 is set for tonight, Saturday, April 8 at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Here’s how to watch UFC Pereira vs Adesanya 2 on iPhone, Mac, Apple TV, and the web.

We’ll cover how to watch UFC Pereira vs Adesanya 2 – the middleweight title bout – with ESPN+ as well as what you can watch with the UFC app and the Fight Pass subscription. UFC main card fights are exclusive to PPV through ESPN in the US and you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription.

For new customers, there’s a deal to get both a year of ESPN+ and access to UFC 287 at about a 30% discount ($124.98, reg. $178.) There’s also a Disney/ESPN+ bundle deal available. If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, the fight costs $79.99.

Other UFC 287 fights include Burns vs Masvidal, Font, vs Yanez, Holland vs Ponzinibbio, and more. Prelims kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET with the main event set for 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET.

How to watch UFC Pereira vs Adesanya 2 on iPhone, Apple TV, web

Get access to UFC Pereira vs Adesanya and a year of ESPN+ at a 30% discount (you’ll create an ESPN+ account as part of the process) To watch, head to the ESPN app on your Apple, TV, other device, or log in on the web Choose the ESPN+ tab (or type in UFC in the ESPN app search bar) Look for UFC Pereira vs Adesanya

Alternatively, you can buy UFC Pereira vs Adesanya on a Mac or PC here and watch on any supported device, including the web.

Buy access to the fight for $79.99 To watch, open the ESPN app on your Apple, TV, other device, or log in on the web Head to the ESPN+ tab Look for UFC Pereira vs Adesanya

Images via UFC

More tutorials from 9to5Mac: