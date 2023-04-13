 Skip to main content

LEGO Bricktales landing on iOS and Android at the end of April

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Apr 13 2023 - 5:56 am PT
0 Comments
LEGO Bricktales iOS and Android

Recent LEGO game Bricktales arrived last fall on most platforms except for mobile devices. Now the puzzle adventure is set to debut on iOS and Android on April 27 and the creators think players are going to love it on touchscreens.

LEGO Bricktales is developed by ClockStone Studio and Thunderful and the latter shared the news about the fun game arriving on iPhone, iPad, and more in a short YouTube teaser (via Pocket Gamer).

The game uses a “brick-by-brick building mechanic” to complete puzzles and make your own creations come alive.

If you haven’t played or checked it out yet, here’s how Thunderful describes LEGO Bricktales:

Embark on an epic adventure across a world of beautiful LEGO diorama biomes crafted brick by brick as you search for inspiration to help your grandfather reinvigorate his rundown amusement park with your little robot buddy in tow. Your journey will take you to the deepest jungle, sun-drenched deserts, a bustling city corner, a towering medieval castle, and tropical Caribbean islands. Help the minifigures of these worlds by solving puzzles and unlock new skills throughout the story to further explore these worlds and uncover the many secrets and mysteries they contain.

Chief Games Officer at Thunderful Agostino Simonetta says the game is perfect for touchscreens, “The brick-by-brick building mechanic in LEGO Bricktales is a match made in heaven for touchscreens and we can’t wait to see your creations…”

Bricktales usually goes for ~$29.99 on Mac, Windows, Xbox, Switch, etc. but it will be priced at $4.99 for iOS and Android.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS

iOS

iOS is Apple's mobile operating system that runs…
Lego

Lego

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12