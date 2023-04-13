LEGO Bricktales landing on iOS and Android at the end of April

Recent LEGO game Bricktales arrived last fall on most platforms except for mobile devices. Now the puzzle adventure is set to debut on iOS and Android on April 27 and the creators think players are going to love it on touchscreens.

LEGO Bricktales is developed by ClockStone Studio and Thunderful and the latter shared the news about the fun game arriving on iPhone, iPad, and more in a short YouTube teaser (via Pocket Gamer).

The game uses a “brick-by-brick building mechanic” to complete puzzles and make your own creations come alive.

If you haven’t played or checked it out yet, here’s how Thunderful describes LEGO Bricktales:

Embark on an epic adventure across a world of beautiful LEGO diorama biomes crafted brick by brick as you search for inspiration to help your grandfather reinvigorate his rundown amusement park with your little robot buddy in tow. Your journey will take you to the deepest jungle, sun-drenched deserts, a bustling city corner, a towering medieval castle, and tropical Caribbean islands. Help the minifigures of these worlds by solving puzzles and unlock new skills throughout the story to further explore these worlds and uncover the many secrets and mysteries they contain.

Chief Games Officer at Thunderful Agostino Simonetta says the game is perfect for touchscreens, “The brick-by-brick building mechanic in LEGO Bricktales is a match made in heaven for touchscreens and we can’t wait to see your creations…”

Bricktales usually goes for ~$29.99 on Mac, Windows, Xbox, Switch, etc. but it will be priced at $4.99 for iOS and Android.