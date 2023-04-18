Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Enjoy the podcast? Shop Apple at Amazon
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- HomePod can now notify you when it hears your smoke detector alarm
- Apple BKC photos shared – and the store is stunning!
- Hands-on with the new Multiview feature for Apple TV sports streams
- Apple TV launches multiview sports streaming tonight for beta users
- Tim Cook opens Apple BKC store, expresses delight at early Mac
Follow Chance:
Mastodon: @chancehmiller@mastodon.social
Listen & Subscribe:
Catch up on 9to5Mac Daily episodes!
Don’t miss out on our other daily podcasts:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments