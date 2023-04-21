7 best travel accessories for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac

Getting ready for vacation, business travel, or just want some ideas to improve charging, organizing, and using your Apple devices on the go? After hands-on testing, we’ve rounded up seven of the best travel accessories for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Mac.

Whether you do lots of extended travel, short trips, or just take your Apple gear with you to and from work every day, these accessories offer lots of value and I’m confident they’re made to last after using all of them myself.

Best travel accessories for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac

After using this for several months, I’ve found the mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with official MagSafe support to be the quintessential Apple accessory for powering devices on the go.

Highlights include a premium fabric and highly portable design, full 15W MagSafe wireless charging for iPhone plus dedicated spots for Apple Watch and AirPods all powered by one USB-C cable (brick included too).

It comes with a neat travel case to keep everything perfectly organized and ready to go.

Check out all the details in my full review here. The mophie 3-in-1 travel charger retails for $149.95 but the company usually offers 20% off.

If combining a MagSafe wallet with a built-in stand sounds convenient for travel, the Moft Flash Wallet & Stand is a slick option.

The wallet holds two to three cards, has a bi-fold flip design with an interior window for quickly showing your ID or tapping RFID cards, and comes in six colors.

The 180-degree adjustability means you can get your iPhone propped up at the perfect angle for reading or watching video and with MagSafe it works in both portrait and landscape.

It’s also not much thicker than Apple’s Leather MagSafe Wallet.

The Moft Flash Wallet & Stand is made from soft vegan leather and goes for just $34.99. Check out more details in my full review.

I’ve had this tech organizer for over three years and it’s held up super well. Along with the top-notch materials and build quality, Native Union’s Stow Organizer includes a mix of pockets, elastic straps, a waterproof zipper, and more.

Fine details include an Apple Pencil holder, an interior slim zippered pocket for small items, and an easy-to-access open exterior pocket.

In addition to everything I regularly pack, I can also fit a 27,000 mAh portable battery in this organizer when needed.

You can usually pick up the Native Union Stow Organizer for $59.99.

This is a clever iPhone accessory from mophie. Along with a 10,000 mAh battery and the MagSafe compatibility for iPhone 12 and 13 (or any smartphone with the included snap ring adapter) the snap+ powerstation stand has a built-in kickstand.

But mophie included one more handy feature, an integrated 1/4-20 standard tripod socket to easily use your iPhone and charge up in a variety of scenarios.

You can find the snap+ powerstation stand direct from mophie for $69.95.

Satechi’s GaN USB-C chargers are perfect for powering up iPhone, iPad, and MacBook – even all three simultaneously.

My go-to has become the 108W 3-port model that has plenty of power in a compact design for $75.

Satechi also has 165W and 200W multi-port versions priced at $119 and $149, as well as a single-port 100W model. Meanwhile, the 66W 3-port USB-C GaN Charger appears to have been discontinued.

Even though cloud storage has become the norm, it’s still useful to have a physical flash drive.

Going above and beyond normal flash drives, the SanDisk Luxe features both USB-C and Lightning in one device so it’s seamless to use between iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even PC.

You can pick up the 64GB SanDisk Luxe for around $35 with storage options going up to 256GB.

This JetDrive MacBook Pro flush SD card is a handy accessory, particularly if you want to travel as light as possible.

From the super convenient form factor to dust, water, and shock resistance, plus a generous 5-year warranty, it’s easy to recommend the JetDrive Lite 330 as long as you’re fine with the 75-95 MB/s speeds.

Half-size SD card fits perfectly flush in MacBook Pro

Capacities from 128GB to 1TB

Dust, water, and shock-resistant

95 MB/s write and 75 MB/s read speeds

5-year warranty

Price: Usually $25-$190 depending on capacity

Check out more in my full review.

Have a favorite travel accessory not mentioned above? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Have a favorite travel accessory not mentioned above? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

