Apple rolling out updated RC build of macOS Ventura 13.4 ahead of official release

Apple on Tuesday released the RC (Release Candidate) build of macOS Ventura 13.4 to developers and public beta testers, along with iOS 16.5 RC and other software updates. The company is now releasing an updated RC build of macOS Ventura 13.4, which should become available soon for testers running the first RC build.

An RC or Release Candidate build is usually released to developers days before its official release to the public to ensure that the software has no major bugs. Most likely, Apple released a new build to fix some bugs found in the previous version before making it available to the public.

The build number for the RC 1 release is 22F62, while the RC 2 build number is 22F63.

What’s new with macOS Ventura 13.4?

One big change coming with macOS Ventura 13.4 is the new system for installing betas that was introduced with iOS 16.4. The operating systems now asks for the Apple ID to show and download beta software updates.

macOS checks whether the account is associated with a developer or user registered in the public beta program. It then shows the beta update available for that program. With this change, regular users will no longer be able to install developer betas, for example.

macOS 13.4 full release notes:

Sports feed in the sidebar of Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

Resolves an issue where Auto Unlock with Apple Watch does not log you into your Mac

Fixes a Bluetooth issue where keyboards connect slowly to Mac after restarting

Addresses a VoiceOver issue with navigating to landmarks on webpages

Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Availability

According to Apple, macOS Ventura 13.4, iOS 16.5, and other software updates will be made available to the public next week.

Spot any changes in today’s software updates? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.