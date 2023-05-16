Deals: M2 Mac mini starts from $500, Samsung M8 AirPlay 2 monitor $471, Beats Studio Buds $94, more

Tuesday is ushering in a fresh batch of discounts, and 9to5Toys has done the work to get the best of the best all rounded up below. On tap today, we have all-time lows on Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini that make its most affordable macOS machines an even better value from $500. A notable companion, Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor is now down to $471 to join the best price of the year on Beats Studio Buds at $94. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

All-time lows make Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini an even better value

After seeing the elevated M2 Pro model go up for sale last week at $100 off, Amazon is now rolling out the savings on Apple’s just-refreshed M2 Mac mini. The baseline configurations are some of the best values in all of macOS, and now they’re even better thanks to some all-time low discounts. Starting with the 256GB model, pricing starts at $500. That’s $99 off the going rate and landing at the all-time low for only the third time. It’s the best price in over a month, as well as the first price cut since back at the start of April. The 512GB capacity with double the SSD storage is also on sale, elevating the savings to $109 with a drop from $799 down to $700.

Apple’s all-new M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its latest-generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and 256GB of storage. We also detail what to expect from the experience in a recent hands-on review, too.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor is the perfect M2 Mac mini companion at $471

Amazon is now offering the Samsung M8 Smart Monitor for $471. Typically fetching $700 these days, you’re looking at 33% in savings alongside the third-best price this year. It lands as the lowest we’ve seen since back in March when it sold for $1 less, as well. If you’re looking for the perfect display to pair with Apple’s new M2 Mac mini, or any number of other MacBooks that could be driving your setup, Samsung’s recently-released M8 Monitor delivers.

It notably sports an iMac-inspired design that’ll look at home in your Apple setup, which wraps around the 32-inch 4K panel and its HDR10+ capabilities. There’s of course more than just looking the part, with Samsung’s display also packing USB-C connectivity with 65W power passthrough, which rounds out the package alongside the modular SlimFit Camera. On the software side, you can expect to take advantage of AirPlay 2 alongside all of the built-in Netflix, Microsoft Office, and video calling features. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage to see how it can upgrade your workstation.

Beats Studio Buds deliver ANC and ‘Hey Siri’ support at $94

Ahead of the new Plus version expected to launch later this month, Amazon is beginning to clear out the Beats Studio Buds. While we’ve seen most of the colorways down at $100 already this spring, the more recent Moon Gray stylings are now marked down to $94. Typically fetching $150, this is not only a nearly $56 discount, but also $6 under our previous mention and the lowest since the very beginning of the year. Pricing did start at $90 back in January, but this is the second-best discount of the year and the lowest price since.

Beats Studio Buds arrive as some of the brand’s latest workout companions, delivering a true wireless form-factor that’s ideal for tagging along on workouts as well as your typical daily wear, with active noise cancellation joining the feature set on top of a transparency mode. Other notable inclusions like Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Then head below for a more affordable pair of Beats earbuds that are also at the second-best prices to date.

