1Password helping eliminate passwords for all apps and sites with ‘Passage’ passkey dev tool

We’re moving closer and closer to a passwordless future thanks to passkeys. After announcing that 1Password would officially launch support on June 6, now the popular password management platform has a handy tool for developers to add passkey support to apps and websites “with just a few lines of code.”

1Password announced Passage today, a developer resource to “Delight users with a simpler, more secure sign-in experience.”

1Password highlights the benefits of implementing passkeys for apps and websites as driving engagement, boosting security, and minimizing costs:

Enable users to create accounts and sign in with a touch or glance.

Reduce the threat of phishing and other credential-based attacks.

Free your support team from endless password resets.

Passage includes two different tools: Passkey Complete and Passkey Flex.

Passkey Complete

Here’s how 1Password describes this option for those who want to go all in:

Completely replace your existing authentication flow or build from scratch with a robust solution for passwordless authentication and customer identity management. Realize the full security, business, and user experience benefits of eliminating passwords by offering passkey logins by default with fallbacks to other passwordless methods.

Passkey Flex

And here’s how Passkey Flex works:

Upgrade your existing authentication flow so users have the flexibility to sign in with passkeys or their traditional username and password. Enable your business and customers to begin transitioning to passkeys and proactively prepare for the passwordless future over time.

1Password highlights that Passage Passkey Complete and Flex are:

Fully FIDO2 compliant

In step with evolving standards

Built for security and privacy

Built for developers, by developers

More features for the Passage tools include support on demand, seamless integration, and easy-to-use APIs and SDKs.

Pricing

Passkey Complete and Flex are free to try out and free for those with under 1,000 monthly active users. Beyond that, pricing is based on your website/app’s needs:

Check out more details about 1Password’s plans in our exclusive interview with CEO Jeff Shiner:

Bitwarden’s Passwordless.dev

Another resource that launched yesterday to implement passkeys is Bitwarden’s Passwordless.dev toolkit.

It is also FIDO2 compliant, focusing on a simple onboarding experience, and is free for those with 10,000 monthly active users per month or less.