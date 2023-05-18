Deals: iPhone 14 Plus sees rare refurb discount at $379 off, M1 Mac mini hits $420, Apple Watch Series 7, more

All of today’s best deals have been rounded up courtesy of our pals at 9to5Toys. On tap for Thursday, a rare refurbished discount has landed on iPhone 14 Plus at $379 off. That’s joined by some savings on Apple Watch Series 7 models, as well as a new all-time low on M1 Mac mini at the nicest price yet of $420. That’s alongside iPhone accessories and more below the fold. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 14 Plus sees $379 discount in refurb sale

Woot today is back with its latest certified refurbished sale, this time discounting an assortment of iPhone and Apple Watch models. Shipping as per usual with Woot is free for Prime members, where as a $6 fee will apply on all other deliveries. Amongst all of the different price cuts live through the end of the month, the most notable highlight is delivering the very first chance to save on a refurbished iPhone 14 Plus. Dropping an unlocked 512GB model down from the usual $1,199 price tag, today Woot has the smartphone at $820. That amounts to $379 in savings and on top of being a rare chance to save, is a new all-time low. This model is said to be in pristine condition, with no visible scratches or blemishes and 95% battery health at the least.

iPhone 14 Plus is not only part of Apple’s latest lineup of smartphone, but is an entirely new addition to the fold that replaced the mini side of the stable. Everything comes centered around a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, which is powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Face ID of course makes the cut, and is joined by a dual camera system with 12 MP main sensor that’s backed by a front camera with TrueDepth – all of which are backed by Apple’s Photonic Engine for capturing even better pictures. There are some entirely new features like the onboard satellite connectivity for emergency SOS, as well as crash detection. Includes a 90-day warranty.

M1 Mac mini clearance delivers the nicest price yet at $420

Woot is now clearing out Apple’s previous-generation M1 Mac mini. Making one of the most affordable macOS machines on the market an even better buy, right now the 8-core CPU/GPU configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD enters at $419.99 for the Grade A refurbished model. Down from its original $699 going rate, today’s discount is the best we’ve ever seen. The newer M2 model clocks in at a $599 MSRP, making today’s offer land at $179 off that price. It’s $59 under our previous mention for a new condition model, while also clocking in at $80 below the more recent counterpart’s current sale price. But more on how they compare in price and performance below.

It may not be the shiny new M2 model, but Apple’s original M1 Mac mini still packs a punch, especially when you throw in the all-time low savings. Outfitted with the same small footprint design that makes the computer as popular as it is for so many different use cases, this is a notable solution for those who just want the most affordable option out there for getting into macOS. This won’t offer the best performance out there, but the lower barrier to entry will certainly make this a compelling option for users who don’t need the latest and greatest. It packs the first-generation Apple Silicon chip and is supplemented by a pair of Thunderbolt ports and an HDMI output. Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review.

If you’re in the market for the latest that Apple has to offer, don’t forget that the M2 Mac mini is also on sale. Delivering all-time lows across a series of different configurations, pricing now starts at $500. These machines deliver the same compact designs as the lead deal, just with even more modern internals thanks to the M2 chips at the center of the experience. Taking $99 off or more, we’ve never seen these models sell for less. That’s alongside the elevated M2 Pro model at $100 off, too. Even so, the M1 Mac mini still undercuts pricing with some even more affordable sale rates. But if you’re wondering whether it’s just worth going with the newer version, here’s how the performance stacks up across the machines.

Save on Apple Watch Series 7, too

But if you’re looking to also score yourself a new wearable, Woot today is also discounting a series of Apple Watch models. As part of the sale you’ll find an assortment of different previous-generation models, though our favorite has Apple Watch Series 7 starting from $240 in Grade A refurbished condition. That undercuts our previous mention on the 41mm GPS model, and is down from the usual $399 going rate in several styles. The larger 45mm offering is now at $250, also on sale and down from the original $429 going rate and also matching the all-time low.

While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still packs quite a punch for your fitness kit for far less than either of Apple’s latest. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8, you’ll still find onboard heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 9 at the center of the experience and the same 90-day warranty as above.

Anker MagSafe power banks complement iPhone 14 from $35

Anker’s official Amazon storefront today is offering three discounts across its latest lineup of iPhone 14-ready MagSafe power banks. All entering the MagGo lineup, the savings kick off with its recently-refreshed 5,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank with Stand at $40. Available in three different styles, all of the different models are down from their usual $60 price tags. That 33% in savings matches our previous mention for the best price to date, and clocks in as the first discount we’ve seen in months. It’s also only the third time we’ve seen pricing fall this low. Delivering MagSafe compatibility with the latest iPhone 14, as well and previous-generation iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets, you’re looking at a portable power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C which has now been moved to the side of the unit to not interfere with the novel inclusion of a fold out stand. You can learn all about it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review of the original model.

On the otherhand, the Anker MagGo Slim Power Bank provides much of the same MagSafe features and 5,000mAh capacity for less. Also getting in on the Amazon savings, this model is down to a more affordable $34.99. Available in four different styles, you’re looking at a 30% discount from the usual $50 going rate these days. It delivers nearly an identical package to the lead deal, just without the integrated stand. So if you want to save $5 and won’t miss out on the ability to prop up your device, than this is the way to go at the all-time low.

An even more capable release is also getting in on the savings today, too. Its MagGo 10,000mAh Power Bank arrives as an even more powerful solution for refueling iPhone 14, and is now down to $70. It sports the expected 7.5W charging rates, as well as a secondary 20W USB-C PD slot for wired devices, all with a kickstand built into the shell for propping up your gear. Learn more in our launch coverage about how that $10 discount stacks up in order to deliver the second-best price of the year.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

I refused to pay $100 shipping, so I made my own Playseat Trophy shifter mount [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro review: Another great do-it-all gaming headset option [Video]

Review: HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller is a budget gaming beast [Video]