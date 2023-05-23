Concept imagines what rumored iOS 17 features would look like

Apple is less than two weeks from announcing iOS 17, which is expected to bring new features to iPhone users. We’ve already heard a lot of rumors about the update’s new features, such as Apple Music lyrics on the Lock Screen, redesigned Control Center, and more. Now, a concept created by designer Nicholas Ghigo shows what these rumored features could look like.

iOS 17 rumors and concept

Ghigo has created a cool video to demonstrate his concept in action. According to recent rumors, Apple will expand Lock Screen customizations even further with iOS 17. A leaker claimed that Apple has been working on new options for fonts and wallpapers, as well as real-time lyrics for Apple Music songs without having to unlock the phone.

This iOS 17 concept shows just that, imagining not only the new font styles but also the real-time song lyrics on the Lock Screen. Ghigo also envisioned customizable shortcuts on the Lock Screen, as well as new system icons with his concept – but there are no rumors about this.

Bloomberg reported earlier this year that Apple has been working on “major changes” to Control Center for iOS 17. The current design was introduced with iOS 11 and hasn’t changed since. Users can swipe down from the top right of the screen to quickly access Wi-Fi and Cellular settings, media controls, and shortcuts to some of the system’s apps.

The rumors don’t make it clear what will change in iOS 17’s Control Center, but Ghigo imagines a slightly refreshed look with custom controls. Other features that haven’t been rumored but are part of the concept are an option to lock any apps with Face ID and history in the Calculator app.

You can watch the full concept video below:

More rumors

Besides these rumors, iOS 17 is also expected to get revamped Wallet and Health apps, a new grid view to let users easily switch between wallpapers on the Lock Screen, and a journaling app from Apple. For users living in the European Union, this might be the first iOS version to support third-party apps installed from outside the App Store.

iOS 17 and other software updates will be announced at the WWDC 2023 opening event on June 5 at 10 am PDT.

