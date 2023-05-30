WWDC23 hashflag is live on Twitter; developers can now join Activities on Slack

We’re only a few days away from WWDC 2023, which kicks off on June 5 with a grand opening keynote. As the company prepares for the event, it has launched a new Twitter hashflag icon for when you write a new tweet with #WWDC23.

A hashflag is an icon displayed next to some special hashtags on Twitter. This time, the hashflag shows a version of the Apple logo created to promote WWDC 2023.

It’s worth noting that Apple has used this feature on multiple occasions in the past, such as for its special September 2021 event when the company introduced iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7. Last year, Apple introduced a special hashflag on Twitter ahead of the special event in September, when the company announced iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Ultra.

WWDC has become known for being a software-focused event. Even so, Apple occasionally introduces new hardware at the event – and it looks like this we’ll have a hardware-focused event this year. That’s because of Apple’s mixed reality headset, rumored to be called Apple Reality Pro.

Earlier today, the company updated the WWDC23 event webpage with the description “Code new worlds,” which may be a reference to the virtual reality technologies to be introduced next week.

Code new worlds. Mark your calendars for an exhilarating week of technology and community. Be among the first to learn the latest about Apple platforms, technologies, and tools. You’ll also have the opportunity to engage with Apple experts and other developers. All online and at no cost.

Activities on Slack

In 2021, Apple created WWDC Digital Lounges for developers to chat online alongside Apple engineers and designers. That experience is back for WWDC23, now called “Online Activities.” Developers can register on the Apple Developer website to join a Slack group that will be open to chat right after the keynote next week.

Join a variety of activities in online group chats led by Apple engineers, designers, and other experts starting June 6.

WWDC 2023 opening keynote will take place on Monday, June 5, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Keep it locked to 9to5Mac for comprehensive coverage leading up to the event. We’ll also be on-site for WWDC 2023 all week long. You can also follow more details about the event with the Apple Developer app.