WWDC 2023: Here’s the new hardware Apple is expected to announce

We’re only a few days away from WWDC 2023, where Apple will announce significant software updates like iOS 17 and watchOS 10. But this time, we also expect Apple to announce some major new hardware, including not only new Macs but also the company’s first mixed reality headset. Read on as we detail what to expect in hardware announcements for WWDC 2023.

Apple’s mixed reality headset

WWDC has become known for being a software-focused event. Even so, Apple occasionally introduces new hardware at the event – and it looks like this we’ll have a hardware-focused WWDC this year. That’s because of Apple’s mixed reality headset, rumored to be called Apple Reality Pro.

Apple’s first Reality Pro headset is expected to be an ultra-premium product priced at around $3,000. It will feature top-of-the-line specifications, including an “innovative three-display configuration” with two 4K Micro-LED panels. The Reality Pro headset will allow users to switch between AR and VR modes, a feature that will be integral to the xrOS software.

According to rumors, Apple Reality Pro is expected to be equipped with Apple’s M2 chip, 12 GB of RAM, 512 GB of SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3 for fast wireless connection.

Apple has reportedly constructed a special hands-on area inside Apple Park to conduct hands-on demos of the Apple Reality Pro AR/VR headset with the press following its unveiling at WWDC next week. The planned demos include showcasing the immersive FaceTime calls experience, as well as Apple TV+ content and gaming in a virtual reality environment.

Mac Studio

It’s been over a year since Apple introduced Mac Studio, an alternative for Mac Pro users who want a machine powered by an Apple Silicon chip. But while the machine is certainly quite capable, the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips show that it’s time for Apple to update Mac Studio with new hardware.

According to Bloomberg, Apple has been internally testing two new Mac Studio models codenamed “Mac 14,13” and “Mac 14,14.” The report specifies that one of the models will be powered by the M2 Max chip, the same one already available in the high-end versions of the MacBook Pro introduced earlier this year.

The other model will feature M2 Ultra, which is yet to be announced by Apple. While M2 Max has a 12-core CPU and 30-core GPU with support for up to 96 GB of RAM, M2 Ultra will double all of those specs. The new chip will be available with a 24-core CPU, 60-core GPU, and up to 192 GB of RAM. A higher-end version of the M2 Ultra has a 76-core GPU.

Apple recently sent =an internal memo to its retail stores saying it will begin accepting the Mac Studio into its trade-in program starting next week. It seems quite likely that we will see new Mac Studio-related hardware at WWDC 2023.

15-inch MacBook Air

It’s been years since we first heard rumors about a new 15-inch MacBook Air. Analysts like Ross Young and Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman seem to agree that this new laptop will be announced at WWDC 2023. However, these sources believe that the new MacBook Air will feature M2 instead.

Except for the larger display, this MacBook would look exactly the same as the current MacBook Air in terms of design.

9to5Mac has heard from sources that Apple has been working on new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with the M3 chip. A new 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by M3 is also being worked on. The last time these laptops were updated was in June last year.

Bloomberg seems to agree that Apple has been developing two new MacBook Air models, a new 13-inch MacBook Pro and an iMac with the M3 chip. However, the first M3 Macs are not expected to be ready until the end of the year.

Mac Pro?

Apple has been teasing an Apple Silicon Mac Pro for some time now, but it’s still unclear when the company will finally unveil its first Mac Pro based on the Apple Silicon platform.

Currently, Mac Pro is the only Mac sold today that’s still running on an Intel processor. Rumors suggest that Apple had been working on an M2 Extreme chip for the Mac Pro, but the project was reportedly scrapped due to its complexity and cost concerns. Instead, the company would have opted to launch the Mac Pro with the same M2 Max chip found in the current MacBook Pro.

Of course, Mac Pro would have some kind of upgradability and expanded I/O. Pro users will definitely be happy to see a new Mac Pro soon. But unfortunately, it seems unlikely that a new Apple Silicon Mac Pro will be announced at WWDC 2023 along with Mac Studio.

Wrap up

So even though WWDC 2023 is an event about software, it seems that this year we’ll see a lot of new hardware as well.

Which one are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments section below.

Keep in mind that WWDC 2023 opening keynote will take place on Monday, June 5, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Keep it locked to 9to5Mac for comprehensive coverage leading up to the event. We’ll also be onsite for WWDC 2023 all week long. You can also follow more details about the event with the Apple Developer app.