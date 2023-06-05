WWDC deals: 11-inch M2 iPad Pro now $100 off, Anker Apple accessories from $12, more

It’s WWDC day and all of the best Apple discounts are following suit before the keynote later this morning. Leading the way is a $100 discount on Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro, which is now landing at the best price of the year. Also getting in on the savings, Anker’s annual WWDC sale has gone live live with Apple accessories from $12. And last up for the WWDC deals, Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro is an even better value at $600 off with 1TB or SSD storage and 16GB of RAM in tow. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

WWDC deals take $100 off Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro

It’s WWDC day and the Apple discounts are rolling out ahead of Tim Cook and company taking the stage in Cupertino this afternoon. Amazon is stepping in with the first offer of the day, dropping the latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro down to $999, which takes $100 off the elevated Wi-Fi 512GB model while delivering the first chance to save this year on the upgraded capacity. It’s the second-best to date and also the lowest since a 1-day drop back in December. The entry-level 128GB model starts at $767, too.

Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last fall and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience. This time around, everything with the latest M2 iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, M2 iPad Pro also packs a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

Anker’s annual WWDC sale live with Apple accessories from $12

Anker today is launching its annual WWDC sale, discounting a collection of Apple accessories in the process. Across its lineup of popular gear for iPhone and Mac, shipping is free in orders over $25 or for Prime members. Delivering some of the best prices of the year, you’ll find a collection of price cuts including MagSafe chargers, power banks, and wall adapters below. Not to get ahead of ourselves, the new Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe Cube is leading the way with its 15W charging speeds in tow. One of the first chances to save since just hitting Amazon last month, today’s offer drops the usual $150 price tag down to $127. This is a new Amazon all-time low at $22 off, too. As Anker’s first 15W MagSafe charger, its new 3-in-1 Cube just hit the scene earlier this year with the ability to refuel your entire Apple kit in one compact design. The cube folds out to offer not just a true 15W MagSafe pad, but also a Fast Charger-ready Apple Watch dock and a secondary 5W Qi pad for AirPods. This has been a staple on my nightstand since our review went live in February, and it’s easily my favorite MagSafe charger on the market.

Also getting in on the Anker WWDC deals today, Anker’s beloved GaNPrime PowerCore 24K Power Bank now rests at $120. Normally fetching $150, the price just recently rose to $160. Today’s offer takes $40 off while delivering the third-best discount of the year at within $20 of the all-time low. Having just hit the scene late last fall, Anker’s new portable battery quickly won over our hearts at 9to5Toys, as well as our readers, too. It arrives as the brand’s most capable solution yet with a 140W USB-C PD output, which lets it effortlessly refuel an M1 Pro MacBook, as well as iPhones, iPads, and more without breaking a sweat. There’s also a built-in display for monitoring charging stats in real time. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for some additional info.

Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro is an even better value at $600 off

Amongst all of the WWDC deals that have been going live as of late, B&H is now stepping in with one of the most compelling 1-day offers yet. The previous-generation 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro still delivers some of the latest Apple Silicon and is now dropping to $1,299 shipped with a higher-end spec sheet. This model rocks a 1TB SSD alongside 16GB of RAM and is down from the original $1,899 price tag; those $600 in savings deliver the first markdown of the year and an all-around rare chance to save.

Even with the new generation of M2 devices that have begun shipping across the lineup, today’s discount on the now previous-generation machine arrive as an even better value. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, the M1 MacBook Pro packs a slim design that’s backed by 17-hour battery life. Not to mention a pair of Thunderbolt ports, the Touch Bar as well as 1TB of storage. There are some omissions like MagSafe charging and dual external display support, but there’s no getting around the value offered by 16GB of RAM and the all-time low discount. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains.

