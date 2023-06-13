watchOS 10 lets users add cards to Apple Pay directly from the Apple Watch

watchOS 10 brings a lot of new features for Apple Watch users, as well as a new interface for the system. But besides what Apple mentioned during the opening keynote of WWDC 2023, there are also some other new features hidden across the system. One interesting change is that users can now add cards to Apple Pay directly from the Apple Watch without the need to use an iPhone.

Setting up Apple Pay on Apple Watch with watchOS 10

The Wallet app on Apple Watch now has an “Add Card” button. Previously, users had to use the Watch app on the iPhone to add a new card to Apple Pay. But with this change, the Apple Pay setup process can be done entirely on the Apple Watch.

Once users tap to add a new card to the Wallet app, they’re guided through the full Apple Pay setup process. You can enter the credit card number, expiration date, and security code right from the watch. If your bank offers additional verification via SMS or phone call instead of using the bank’s app, you won’t need your iPhone to finish the setup.

This is a small but, at the same time, important update. Over the past few years, Apple has slowly been making the Apple Watch less dependent on the iPhone. For example, users can access watchOS settings directly from the watch, and those with cellular models can also make calls and stream songs without having their phone nearby.

Of course, Apple Watch still needs a paired iPhone to work, but it seems that Apple wants users to be able to do more without having to take their iPhone out of their pocket. You can check out more details about what’s new in Apple Pay in this WWDC 2023 session.

In addition to the refreshed interface, watchOS 10 comes with new features, including widgets that can be accessed from any watch face, new options for monitoring cycling exercise, mental health tracking, Group FaceTime Audio, NameDrop, and more.

Developers can now try out watchOS 10 by enrolling their Apple Watch in the Apple Developer Program. Apple says that watchOS 10 will be released for everyone this fall, while a public beta is expected to be released by July.