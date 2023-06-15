Apple releases iOS 16.6 beta 3 and more amid iOS 17 beta testing

Following up on releasing the second round of the iOS 16.6 beta, macOS 13.5 beta, and more, Apple made the third beta of these releases available for developers. However, these betas come as the first iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 betas are now in testing.

Apple released the first round of betas for iOS 16.6, watchOS 9.6, macOS 13.5, and tvOS 16.6 at the end of May.

Now the third beta version is available for all of the above software. But since Apple’s iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 betas were just released attention from both developers and Apple is flowing there.

We didn’t see any new features or major changes with the first two iOS 16.6 betas, so don’t expect them to arrive now.

But, today’s third betas likely include minor performance and stability improvements along with other tweaks.

The iOS 16.6 third beta is labeled with build 20G5047d and is available now for developers.

Notice any changes in today’s iOS 16.6 beta software update? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

