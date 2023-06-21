Apple releases official design kit with visionOS resources for Figma

Earlier this month, Apple for the first time released an official design kit for Figma users with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 resources. Now that the visionOS SDK is officially available to developers, the company has also made available a new design kit for those who want to create app mockups for the Apple Vision Pro operating system.

visionOS design kit for Figma

“Apple’s initial visionOS design kit for Figma contains a comprehensive set of UI components, views, system interfaces, text styles, color styles, and materials,” the company details. “All of the core ingredients you need to quickly create highly realistic visionOS app designs,” Apple adds.

For those unfamiliar, Figma is an interface design tool that lets users work with vector graphics and prototyping. Starting long before Apple officially embraced the community, Figma has been used and loved by designers who create for Apple’s platforms. Earlier this year, Figma released its FigJam app for iPad, while it has also been working on an iPadOS version of its full software.

In the past, Apple used to offer its design kit for Adobe XD, which is a similar platform to Figma. However, after Adobe announced that it wants to buy Figma, XD has been officially discontinued.

In addition to the design kit for visionOS, Figma users can also find official design kits with interface resources for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma. These kits include things like Home Screen and Lock Screen elements, notifications, text styles, materials, and more.

You can find the new official visionOS design kit on the Figma website. Keep in mind that the kit is still beta and some things may still change, as visionOS and Apple Vision Pro will only be officially released in early 2024. And make sure to install the latest version of SF Symbols before using the visionOS library.

