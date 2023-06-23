Apple CEO Tim Cook attending meeting with Biden over AI and manufacturing today

Apple CEO Tim Cook is among the technology company executives who will be attending a meeting with President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Modi today. According to the White House, the meeting will focus on AI, manufacturing, and innovation.

Both Tim Cook and Lisa Jackson were also in attendance for the White House state dinner held for the Indian PM last night as part of his visit to the US. Cook and Modi have a strong relationship and recently met in India to discuss manufacturing and jobs in the nation.

Also joining President Biden and Prime Minister Modi are Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google CEO Sunar Pichai, AMD CEO Lisa Su, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Generative artificial intelligence has been a major topic in the tech world this year, and the White House has been hosting meetings with industry leaders ahead of any policy recommendations around AI.

Earlier this week, Biden spent time in San Francisco where he met with leadership from Common Sense Media, the Center for Human Technology, the Algorithmic Justice League, the former CEO of the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence, and other leaders around the AI space.

“We need to manage the risks to our society, to our economy, and our national security,” Biden told the attendees. Today’s meeting with Cook and other tech leaders including OpenAI’s Sam Altman will likely be a continuation of that conversation before any regulatory decisions are made.

We’ll bring you Cook’s remarks from the meeting as well as the photo op that’s guaranteed to come later today.